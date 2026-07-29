Paul Orders Contempt Vote After Fauci Refuses To Answer Questions at Senate Covid Hearing

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Senator Rand Paul is ordering the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to hold a vote next week to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt for refusing to answer any questions at a hearing Wednesday morning on his role in the spread of Covid in 2020.
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