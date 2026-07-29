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Paul Orders Contempt Vote After Fauci Refuses To Answer Questions at Senate Covid Hearing

Senator says head of America’s Covid response would face “repercussions” for his lack of answers.

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Dr. Anthony Fauci appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol, July 29, 2026.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol, July 29, 2026. AP/Allison Robbert
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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