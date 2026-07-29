Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Russia has put the billionaire founder of the encrypted messaging app on an international wanted list.
Russia has slapped terrorism charges on the founder and owner of the popular messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, placing him on an international wanted list for aiding and abetting Ukrainian intelligence and military forces.
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