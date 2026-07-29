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The New York Sun
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xAI Argues Minnesota’s Ban on ‘Nudification’ Violates the First Amendment

The lawsuit says Minnesota’s ban ‘imposes an overbroad, content-based ban on free speech.’

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Workers install lighting on an 'X' sign atop the company headquarters in downtown San Francisco.
Workers install lighting on an 'X' sign atop the company headquarters in downtown San Francisco. AP/Noah Berger
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT