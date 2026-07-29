xAI Argues Minnesota’s Ban on ‘Nudification’ Violates the First Amendment

The lawsuit says Minnesota’s ban ‘imposes an overbroad, content-based ban on free speech.’

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Elon Musk’s xAI challenging Minnesota’s first-in-the-nation law that bans so-called “nudify” apps, arguing that it imposes unconstitutional restrictions on speech and expression.

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