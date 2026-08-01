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Child ID Scare Brings New Attention to Privacy Fears Over Smart Glasses

Meta appears to have deleted a function that would have allowed a wearer to bring up a child’s name, school, and address simply by looking at him or her.

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Guests wear Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses during a White House Correspondents Association lunch hosted by the Washington AI Network at Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2025.
Guests wear Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses during a White House Correspondents Association lunch hosted by the Washington AI Network at Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2025. Paul Morigi/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY