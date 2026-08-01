Child ID Scare Brings New Attention to Privacy Fears Over Smart Glasses

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Meta appears to have deleted a function that would have allowed a wearer to bring up a child’s name, school, and address simply by looking at him or her.
Somewhere among New York State’s 1,240 courthouses this past month, a small but symbolic ban took effect.
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