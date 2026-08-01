Louisiana Officials Bypass Their Own Laws in Bid for Federal Nuclear Dump

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
By storing radioactive waste offshore, the Department of Energy could skirt a local statute, the state said in its bid for nuclear investment.
The Pelican State wants to host a new nuclear development and Louisiana officials aren’t going to let state law get in the way.
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