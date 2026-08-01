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The New York Sun
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Louisiana Officials Bypass Their Own Laws in Bid for Federal Nuclear Dump

By storing radioactive waste offshore, the Department of Energy could skirt a local statute, the state said in its bid for nuclear investment.

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The Multiprogram Research Facility is seen at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 10, 2019, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
The Multiprogram Research Facility is seen at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 10, 2019, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY