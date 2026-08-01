Surging Red Ink Imperils Rural Maternity Care With Kansas as Ground Zero

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Almost a third of all rural maternity wards nationwide are at risk of closure with more than two a month shutting down on average, a new study shows.
Somewhere in rural Kansas tonight, a woman is going into labor — and the nearest hospital equipped to deliver her baby may be an hour away, if it hasn’t already shut its doors. A similar situation faces expectant mothers in dozens of other states, where the local labor and delivery unit has closed or is one bad budget year from doing so.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.