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The New York Sun
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Surging Red Ink Imperils Rural Maternity Care With Kansas as Ground Zero

Almost a third of all rural maternity wards nationwide are at risk of closure with more than two a month shutting down on average, a new study shows.

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OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital officially closed its inpatient labor and delivery maternity ward at Delaware, Ohio on July 31, 2026.
OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital officially closed its inpatient labor and delivery maternity ward at Delaware, Ohio on July 31, 2026. Via X
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY

Surging Red Ink Imperils Rural Maternity Care With Kansas as Ground Zero | The New York Sun