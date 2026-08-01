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The New York Sun
Foreign

A Charm Campaign in the Trenches: How Kyiv Talked Its Way Into MAGA’s Good Graces

Bomb shelters, front-line tours and a shared enemy in Tehran are turning some of President Trump’s most devoted online warriors into unlikely defenders of Ukraine.

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Social media influencer Laura Loomer interviews President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at Kyiv on July 23, 2026.
Social media influencer Laura Loomer interviews President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at Kyiv on July 23, 2026. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY

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