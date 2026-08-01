Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Bomb shelters, front-line tours and a shared enemy in Tehran are turning some of President Trump’s most devoted online warriors into unlikely defenders of Ukraine.
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A far-right activist and one of President Trump’s most vocal online allies, Laura Loomer, spent years building a following by branding Ukraine’s war against Russia as a distraction unworthy of American attention.
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