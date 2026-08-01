Moroccans Flooding Spain’s Ceuta Territory Expose Madrid’s Duplicity on Decolonization, Borders, and Migration

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
It’s facing a challenge to back its rhetoric with action.
Spain is facing a challenge to back its rhetoric with action on migrants. As over 60,000 Moroccans flood into Ceuta on Africa’s Mediterranean coast, the same voices in Madrid that condemn other countries for imperialism, occupation, and border enforcement are defending that Spanish enclave and refusing to renounce its colonizer legacy.
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By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|