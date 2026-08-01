Search
The New York Sun
Columnists

Moroccans Flooding Spain’s Ceuta Territory Expose Madrid’s Duplicity on Decolonization, Borders, and Migration

It’s facing a challenge to back its rhetoric with action.

Gift this article
Migrants run from police after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, July 31, 2026.
Migrants run from police after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, July 31, 2026. AP/Antonio Sempere
DEAN KARAYANIS
DEAN KARAYANIS