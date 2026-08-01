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The New York Sun
Justice

Trump Lashes Out at Pirro Over Dropped Reflecting Pool Case: ‘I Disagree 100%’

The reversal is a direct blow to President Trump, who for weeks publicly insisted that vandals were responsible for the pool’s failing lining.

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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is seen from the Washington Monument at Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2026.
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is seen from the Washington Monument at Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2026. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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