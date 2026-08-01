Trump Lashes Out at Pirro Over Dropped Reflecting Pool Case: ‘I Disagree 100%’

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The reversal is a direct blow to President Trump, who for weeks publicly insisted that vandals were responsible for the pool’s failing lining.
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President Trump slammed the United States attorney in the nation’s capital, Jeanine Pirro, after the Justice Department dropped its criminal case against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool.
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