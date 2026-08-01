Planned Expiry of Medicare Drug Subsidy Draws Ire of Democrats and Advocates for Seniors

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The administration says the temporary benefit put in place under the Biden administration amounts to corporate welfare for insurance companies and is no longer needed to stabilize the market.
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More than 23 million Medicare recipients could be facing higher drug prices next year when the Trump administration allows the sunset of an optional expansion plan that cut prices on prescriptions.
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