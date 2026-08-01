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The New York Sun
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Planned Expiry of Medicare Drug Subsidy Draws Ire of Democrats and Advocates for Seniors

The administration says the temporary benefit put in place under the Biden administration amounts to corporate welfare for insurance companies and is no longer needed to stabilize the market.

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The administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, speaks at the Wisconsin Air National Guard facility at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 8, 2026.
The administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, speaks at the Wisconsin Air National Guard facility at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 8, 2026. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via AP
ALEX ZDAN
ALEX ZDAN

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