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The New York Sun
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Infantino Abandons Kushner Deal But Fails To Halt Global FIFA Uprising

Overwhelming opposition and internal discord has the world soccer body questioning his leadership.

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The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, speaks during a news conference at Mexico City before a World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa on June 10, 2026.
The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, speaks during a news conference at Mexico City before a World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa on June 10, 2026. Eduardo Verdugo/AP
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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