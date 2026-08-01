Infantino Abandons Kushner Deal But Fails To Halt Global FIFA Uprising

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Overwhelming opposition and internal discord has the world soccer body questioning his leadership.
Published:
Updated:
Gianni Infantino’s decision to abandon plans for a high-stakes private equity partnership with a firm operated by Joshua Kushner has not quieted calls for a change in FIFA’s leadership.
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