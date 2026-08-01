George Santos Agrees to $35,000 To Settle Federal Probe Over Kalshi Trades

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The disgraced former congressman said he was going to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address and then placed trades that he wouldn’t show up.
A former congressman, George Santos, has agreed to pay more than $35,000 to settle a federal investigation into his trading on prediction market platform Kalshi, after regulators found he profited from trades tied to his own attendance at President Trump’s State of the Union address in February.
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