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The New York Sun
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George Santos Agrees to $35,000 To Settle Federal Probe Over Kalshi Trades

The disgraced former congressman said he was going to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address and then placed trades that he wouldn’t show up.

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A former congressman, George Santos, arrives at federal court for sentencing at Central Islip, New York, on April 25, 2025.
A former congressman, George Santos, arrives at federal court for sentencing at Central Islip, New York, on April 25, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL