Trump Threatens to Revive Anti-Weaponization Fund as Blanche Nomination Stalls

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
‘Despite comments as late as yesterday that the fund is dead, President Trump clearly intends to resurrect the payout pot for punks,’ Republican Senator Thom Tillis says.
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President Trump on Saturday threatened to revive a controversial $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” and keep Todd Blanche as acting attorney general indefinitely, as the confirmation of his nominee for the permanent role remains blocked by two Republican senators.
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