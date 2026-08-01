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Trump Threatens to Revive Anti-Weaponization Fund as Blanche Nomination Stalls

‘Despite comments as late as yesterday that the fund is dead, President Trump clearly intends to resurrect the payout pot for punks,’ Republican Senator Thom Tillis says.

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The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche. is sworn in as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 15, 2026.
The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche. is sworn in as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 15, 2026. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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