Spain Claims Ceuta Crisis Easing, With Most Migrants Already Returned to Morocco

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Some residents are disputing the claim on social media while Spain’s neighbors are calling for an emergency meeting of interior ministers to address the situation.
Spanish officials say almost all of the 50,000 to 60,000 migrants who flooded into the nation’s North African enclave of Ceuta this week have voluntarily returned to Morocco, drawing incredulous social media responses from some residents of the territory.
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