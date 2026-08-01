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The New York Sun
Foreign

Spain Claims Ceuta Crisis Easing, With Most Migrants Already Returned to Morocco

Some residents are disputing the claim on social media while Spain’s neighbors are calling for an emergency meeting of interior ministers to address the situation.

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Security forces detain one of the thousands of would-be migrants who have flooded into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on July 31, 2026.
Security forces detain one of the thousands of would-be migrants who have flooded into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on July 31, 2026. Adri Salido/Getty Images
DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES