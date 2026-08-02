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The New York Sun
Opinion

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Response to Covid

The health bureaucrat conflates science for the public good that statesmen are tasked with securing. 

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Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies on Capitol Hill about the origin of Covid-19, July 20, 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies on Capitol Hill about the origin of Covid-19, July 20, 2021. AP/J. Scott Applewhite
JOSH HAMMER
JOSH HAMMER

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