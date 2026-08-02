Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Response to Covid

America Risks Falling Behind Communist China in the AI Development Race
By NEWT GINGRICH|
The health bureaucrat conflates science for the public good that statesmen are tasked with securing.
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The public health bureaucrat who became the face of America’s botched Covid-19 response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, testified this week on Capitol Hill. Except Dr. Fauci actually didn’t testify: In an astonishing act of hubris and disdain for the countless Americans who bore the brunt of tyrannical Covid-era “Faucism,” he invoked the Fifth Amendment well over 100 times.
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