State Department Tells Americans To Prepare To Flee From Middle East

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The warning, which includes Israel, comes a day after President Trump said America will be hitting Iran ‘very hard.’
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The State Department is advising Americans across the Middle East to “consider departing, or be prepared to depart” from the region a day after President Trump warned that America will be “hitting [Iran] very hard.”
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