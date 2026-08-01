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The New York Sun
Foreign

State Department Tells Americans To Prepare To Flee From Middle East

The warning, which includes Israel, comes a day after President Trump said America will be hitting Iran ‘very hard.’

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A damaged vehicle sits at the site of an airstrike on a Popular Mobilization Forces base at Mosul, Iraq, on July 29, 2026.
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of an airstrike on a Popular Mobilization Forces base at Mosul, Iraq, on July 29, 2026. Farid Abdulwahed/AP
DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES

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