Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The U.S. ambassador says the ‘unsettlers’ betray Israel and the Torah as authorities arrest eight Israelis suspected of a series of arson attacks against Palestinians.
U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said he “prays” for settlers who torched a mosque in the West Bank and left graffiti with his name on a different building.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said he “prays” for settlers who torched a mosque in the West Bank and left graffiti with his name on a different building.
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