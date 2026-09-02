Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Incumbency was the big winner in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
In a year of upheaval for the Democratic Party, Massachusetts Democrats on Tuesday decided to send their entire federal delegation back to Congress. From the progressive left represented by Senator Ed Markey to the establishment embodied by Congressman Richard Neal, every Democrat survived their respective challenges on primary day.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
In a year of upheaval for the Democratic Party, Massachusetts Democrats on Tuesday decided to send their entire federal delegation back to Congress. From the progressive left represented by Senator Ed Markey to the establishment embodied by Congressman Richard Neal, every Democrat survived their respective challenges on primary day.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.