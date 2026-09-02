Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Transferring support to his party’s congressional candidates is tricky political alchemy.
President Trump is battling a trend, “the six-year itch,” foreshadowing doom for his party in November’s midterm elections. Republicans are hoping that he can get his voters to show up, but transferring support is tricky political alchemy that’s proving beyond his capacity to perform.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump is battling a trend, “the six-year itch,” foreshadowing doom for his party in November’s midterm elections. Republicans are hoping that he can get his voters to show up, but transferring support is tricky political alchemy that’s proving beyond his capacity to perform.
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