Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
With $400 million on hand, one MAGA, Inc. 30-second spot features UFC owner Dana White calling Trump the ‘toughest’ person he has ‘ever met.’
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Updated:
As Republicans raise concerns about President Trump’s lack of investment in this year’s midterm elections, Mr. Trump’s outside group is finally going up with two national ads — though the ads focus entirely on the president himself. One ad features one of Mr. Trump’s personal friends calling the president the “toughest, most resilient person” he has “ever met.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
As Republicans raise concerns about President Trump’s lack of investment in this year’s midterm elections, Mr. Trump’s outside group is finally going up with two national ads — though the ads focus entirely on the president himself. One ad features one of Mr. Trump’s personal friends calling the president the “toughest, most resilient person” he has “ever met.”
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