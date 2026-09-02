Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Pattaya Beach has a history dating back to the Vietnam War as an R&R spot for American military personnel.
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Nearly 5,000 sailors and Marines stationed on the USS Abraham Lincoln are descending on a beach resort town in Thailand for their first rest and relaxation after 286 days at sea with 200 of them spent in a combat zone.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Nearly 5,000 sailors and Marines stationed on the USS Abraham Lincoln are descending on a beach resort town in Thailand for their first rest and relaxation after 286 days at sea with 200 of them spent in a combat zone.
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