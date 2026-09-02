The Ferrari SF90 Stradale should have been one of the great Ferraris. It was a series-production Ferrari, significantly more expensive than the company’s “standard” mid-engine V8 models but with the technology and power of its flagship limited-run hypercars. Collectors buy those hypercars as investments, though, and the SF90 couldn’t sate them because it was not a limited model. Meanwhile, the 296 GTB, which cost about $189,000 less at launch, was not only better-looking but nearly as fast and powerful.