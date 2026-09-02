Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Federal judge rejects New York law, backed by ecological militants, seeking to extort some $75 billion from fossil-fuel businesses.
Empire State consumers and businesses are scoring a reprieve, for now, with a federal judge’s rejection of a state law that seeks to extort billions from energy companies for changes in the weather. The law, backed by ecological militants and enacted by Albany Democrats, had sought to extract some $75 billion over 25 years from companies that supply coal, gas, oil, and other energy resources that fuel the state’s economic activity.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Empire State consumers and businesses are scoring a reprieve, for now, with a federal judge’s rejection of a state law that seeks to extort billions from energy companies for changes in the weather. The law, backed by ecological militants and enacted by Albany Democrats, had sought to extract some $75 billion over 25 years from companies that supply coal, gas, oil, and other energy resources that fuel the state’s economic activity.
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