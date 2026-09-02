Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Shabikhooneh Aban is the Farsi word for ‘October Surprise.’
Published:
Updated:
Signs are growing that the Islamic Republic, under growing economic pressure, is considering a military escalation this fall, hoping for a Shabikhooneh Aban, which Iran watchers say is a proximate Farsi language translation for “October surprise.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Signs are growing that the Islamic Republic, under growing economic pressure, is considering a military escalation this fall, hoping for a Shabikhooneh Aban, which Iran watchers say is a proximate Farsi language translation for “October surprise.”
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