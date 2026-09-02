Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A new book revisits a downtown New York tragedy, whose issues persist in the present.
‘‘Fire in the Heart of the City: The Triangle Shirtwaist Tragedy and the Origins of Modern Charity’
By David Conrad-Perez
NYU Press, 336 pages
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
‘‘Fire in the Heart of the City: The Triangle Shirtwaist Tragedy and the Origins of Modern Charity’
By David Conrad-Perez
NYU Press, 336 pages
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