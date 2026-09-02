United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘This moratorium is a commitment to getting the future right. We will embrace new technology, but only when it serves our students,’ Mamdani says.
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In one of the most restrictive classroom technology policies in the nation, New York City will impose a one-year ban on student use of generative artificial intelligence across its public schools from pre-K through 8th grade, city officials announced Wednesday.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
In one of the most restrictive classroom technology policies in the nation, New York City will impose a one-year ban on student use of generative artificial intelligence across its public schools from pre-K through 8th grade, city officials announced Wednesday.
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