Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
‘In a country where many are polarized across a wide range of issues, this is one case where bipartisanship reflects shared alarm as much as shared consensus,’ the pollsters write.
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Eighty-nine percent of Americans now believe corruption is widespread in American government, the highest level recorded in two decades, according to new Gallup polling.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
Eighty-nine percent of Americans now believe corruption is widespread in American government, the highest level recorded in two decades, according to new Gallup polling.
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