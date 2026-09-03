Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
And just at a moment when we are in need of great generals.
The movie of the year, at least in my book, is called “Pressure.” It’s a historical dramatization of General Dwight Eisenhower’s decision during World War II on whether to go through with the invasion of Normandy. It stars Brendan Fraser as the supreme allied commander who is getting ready to deal with the last item in the planning of the largest seaborne invasion in history — namely the weather.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
The movie of the year, at least in my book, is called “Pressure.” It’s a historical dramatization of General Dwight Eisenhower’s decision during World War II on whether to go through with the invasion of Normandy. It stars Brendan Fraser as the supreme allied commander who is getting ready to deal with the last item in the planning of the largest seaborne invasion in history — namely the weather.
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