United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The GOP is hoping they can pull out critical wins by painting Democrats as enabling misuse of tax dollars.
With the cost of living being the top issue for the third straight national election in a row, Republicans are hoping they can turn an anti-fraud message into a counter to Democrats’ promise to make life more affordable. Several Democratic candidates across the country are facing attack ads from opponents arguing that their party is responsible for the misuse of taxpayer dollars.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
With the cost of living being the top issue for the third straight national election in a row, Republicans are hoping they can turn an anti-fraud message into a counter to Democrats’ promise to make life more affordable. Several Democratic candidates across the country are facing attack ads from opponents arguing that their party is responsible for the misuse of taxpayer dollars.
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