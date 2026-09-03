Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
The real torture victims are the 9/11 families who have waited too long for justice and closure.
As the 25th anniversary of 9/11 nears, the biggest disgrace is that the attack’s evil accused mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has not been tried and sentenced to death.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
As the 25th anniversary of 9/11 nears, the biggest disgrace is that the attack’s evil accused mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has not been tried and sentenced to death.
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