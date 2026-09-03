Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
The sheriff says he is feeling ‘jubilant’ that a federal jury saw the ‘fallacy’ of the case.
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A Boston-area sheriff with a history of bucking the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts was found not guilty of federal extortion charges.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
A Boston-area sheriff with a history of bucking the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts was found not guilty of federal extortion charges.
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