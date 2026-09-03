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President Xi Jinping of Communist China is so eager to sit down with President Trump at the White House on September 24 that he’s skipping the annual talkfest at the UN General Assembly at which he, like Mr. Trump, would be expected to give a major address.
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President Xi Jinping of Communist China is so eager to sit down with President Trump at the White House on September 24 that he’s skipping the annual talkfest at the UN General Assembly at which he, like Mr. Trump, would be expected to give a major address.
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