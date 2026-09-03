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When Apple’s long-rumored folding iPhone arrives likely later this year, it will get a lot of credit from its least thoughtful fans for finally cracking the folding-phone format. The brand’s most devoted fans will take to X to say that, though earlier foldables existed, they were flawed, compromised devices, and Apple’s new phone has finally cracked the format.
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When Apple’s long-rumored folding iPhone arrives likely later this year, it will get a lot of credit from its least thoughtful fans for finally cracking the folding-phone format. The brand’s most devoted fans will take to X to say that, though earlier foldables existed, they were flawed, compromised devices, and Apple’s new phone has finally cracked the format.
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