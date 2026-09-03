United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The Democratic senator reacted to comments by Israel’s defense minister, who says there is ‘no real solution’ for Gaza without Palestinian migration.
Senator Chris Van Hollen is calling on Washington to end U.S. “complicity” in what he says is an Israeli plan to “ethnically cleanse” Gaza of Palestinians.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Senator Chris Van Hollen is calling on Washington to end U.S. “complicity” in what he says is an Israeli plan to “ethnically cleanse” Gaza of Palestinians.
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