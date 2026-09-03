United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Around-the-clock security at the city’s biggest tourist site comes as a new subway stop enables criminals to travel to the city to rob or assault tourists.
Amid a surge of incidents of violent and “predatory” crime at one of the historical sites most associated with death and violence, Rome’s Colosseum, the city is implementing enhanced security measures to protect tourists and residents.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Amid a surge of incidents of violent and “predatory” crime at one of the historical sites most associated with death and violence, Rome’s Colosseum, the city is implementing enhanced security measures to protect tourists and residents.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.