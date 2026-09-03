David Kittredge’s “Boorman and the Devil” begins with a quote by a British novelist and screenwriter, Hanif Kureishi: “The artist must live on the edge of failure . . . any work could be a triumph, disaster or a bit of both.” Later the camera alights on John Boorman, the nonagenarian director of signal pictures like “Point Blank” (1967) and “Deliverance” (1972). He relates a bit of advice given to him by fellow director David Lean: “John, you know, we all make failures. Try not to make a famous one.”