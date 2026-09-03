Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
Two Democratic lawmakers helped Republicans open the floor of the House this week, allowing a number of GOP priorities to come up for a vote.
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After promising to punish two of his Democratic colleagues, the House minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, is welcoming a rogue Democratic lawmaker back into the fold after she sided with Republicans on a key procedural vote. On Tuesday, Mr. Jeffries and other members of his leadership team decried the “significant breach of trust” that occurred when the two Democrats voted to open the House floor, saving Speaker Mike Johnson’s legislative calendar for the week.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
After promising to punish two of his Democratic colleagues, the House minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, is welcoming a rogue Democratic lawmaker back into the fold after she sided with Republicans on a key procedural vote. On Tuesday, Mr. Jeffries and other members of his leadership team decried the “significant breach of trust” that occurred when the two Democrats voted to open the House floor, saving Speaker Mike Johnson’s legislative calendar for the week.
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