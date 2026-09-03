United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
If jurors find Lindsay Clancy not criminally responsible, advocates and legal analysts warn the fallout could reshape how the country judges every new mother’s fitness for high-stakes work.
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Six days. Nearly 30 hours of deliberation. Two separate notes to the judge saying, in effect, we cannot agree.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Six days. Nearly 30 hours of deliberation. Two separate notes to the judge saying, in effect, we cannot agree.
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