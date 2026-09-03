United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The continent will need a pro-growth economy to fund more of the cost of its own defenses.
Europe’s sluggish economic growth is increasingly shaping up as a security threat for the continent. For decades, the Europeans have prioritized generous welfare states, funded by high taxes that stifled economic expansion. This left little for defense, and the Europeans were content to let their militaries atrophy under American protection. Now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and the Kremlin’s aggressive moves against Europe — are prompting a rethink.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Europe’s sluggish economic growth is increasingly shaping up as a security threat for the continent. For decades, the Europeans have prioritized generous welfare states, funded by high taxes that stifled economic expansion. This left little for defense, and the Europeans were content to let their militaries atrophy under American protection. Now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and the Kremlin’s aggressive moves against Europe — are prompting a rethink.
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