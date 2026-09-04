United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The New Jersey educator could negatively shape conversations at the school after visiting the Jewish state, the Council on American Islamic Relations says.
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A New Jersey high school principal who accepted an all-expenses-paid, two-day visit to Israel is facing an ethics complaint by an Islamic advocacy group who says his decision to participate in a “propaganda trip” could impair his judgment in the classroom.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
A New Jersey high school principal who accepted an all-expenses-paid, two-day visit to Israel is facing an ethics complaint by an Islamic advocacy group who says his decision to participate in a “propaganda trip” could impair his judgment in the classroom.
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