Dakota Fanning’s acting career began at the tender age of five, and since her silver screen debut in “I Am Sam” in 2001, she has worked steadily and skillfully in film and TV . Even so, some might say that her ample and solid credits have been eclipsed by her younger sister’s. Elle Fanning’s work includes acclaimed shows such as “The Great” and in movies directed by the likes of James Mangold and Sofia Coppola, to say nothing of her Oscar nomination last year for her supporting role in “Sentimental Value.” There appears to be no “Baby Jane” rivalry between them, though, as Dakota is the executive producer of Elle’s hit series “Margo’s Got Money Problems,” and together the two will star in the movie version of Kristin Hannah’s bestseller “The Nightingale” next year.