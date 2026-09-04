Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
Rahmeh Aladwan’s recent cri de coeur is something of a self-own.
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Well, the British doctor, Rahmeh Aladwan, whose Holocaust denial, support of Hamas, and characterization of Jews as “the most despicable people on earth” got her suspended for a while from practicing medicine, has nailed us good this time.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
Well, the British doctor, Rahmeh Aladwan, whose Holocaust denial, support of Hamas, and characterization of Jews as “the most despicable people on earth” got her suspended for a while from practicing medicine, has nailed us good this time.
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