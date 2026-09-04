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They have been fierce rivals since their college days, trading trash talk, battling in the playoffs and competing for championships. But as the 2026 FIBA World Cup opens in Berlin on Friday, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are setting aside their domestic rivalries to unite under a singular banner: keeping American women’s basketball atop the international podium.
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They have been fierce rivals since their college days, trading trash talk, battling in the playoffs and competing for championships. But as the 2026 FIBA World Cup opens in Berlin on Friday, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are setting aside their domestic rivalries to unite under a singular banner: keeping American women’s basketball atop the international podium.
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