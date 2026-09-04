United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The billionaire private equity titan maintained an exceptionally close relationship with Epstein long after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for sex.
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Billionaire private equity titan Leon Black now faces a real risk of being held in contempt of Congress after he defied two subpoenas from the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, refusing to appear for deposition in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Mr. Black is suing the committee in an attempt to have the subpoenas nullified.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Billionaire private equity titan Leon Black now faces a real risk of being held in contempt of Congress after he defied two subpoenas from the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, refusing to appear for deposition in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Mr. Black is suing the committee in an attempt to have the subpoenas nullified.
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