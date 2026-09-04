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Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, is calling out his party’s nominee for Senate in Michigan, Dr. Abdulrahman “Abdul” El-Sayed. The senator is offering the candidate $50,000 to rally with a prominent supporter, Hasan Piker, on 9/11 to “explain” why America “deserved” the attacks.
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Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, is calling out his party’s nominee for Senate in Michigan, Dr. Abdulrahman “Abdul” El-Sayed. The senator is offering the candidate $50,000 to rally with a prominent supporter, Hasan Piker, on 9/11 to “explain” why America “deserved” the attacks.
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