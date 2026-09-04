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The polarizing LSU coach with $13 million salary stands in the crosshairs of eligibility battle and legal feuds.
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Lane Kiffin enters his inaugural season as head football coach at Louisiana State University as the undisputed Darth Vader of college sports, a visor-wearing lightning road for an era defined by structural upheaval.
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