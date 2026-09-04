United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
It’s the boom in the American economy.
If we were President Trump — a stretch to be sure — the person we would put at the head of our midterm campaign would be Lawrence Kudlow. In his columns and broadcasts Mr. Kudlow has been illuminating the economic boom that Mr. Trump has ignited. He has been making the connection between the boom and Republican prospects in the election less than two months away. Witness today’s job numbers. He exudes energy and optimism.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
If we were President Trump — a stretch to be sure — the person we would put at the head of our midterm campaign would be Lawrence Kudlow. In his columns and broadcasts Mr. Kudlow has been illuminating the economic boom that Mr. Trump has ignited. He has been making the connection between the boom and Republican prospects in the election less than two months away. Witness today’s job numbers. He exudes energy and optimism.
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