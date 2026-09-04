United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
A third deadlock ends the murder trial without a verdict, leaving prosecutors to decide whether to retry the mother who says postpartum psychosis erased her criminal responsibility for her children’s deaths.
Published:
Updated:
A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial Friday in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three young children in January 2023. A jury had failed for a third time to reach a unanimous verdict on whether she was criminally responsible for the killings.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial Friday in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three young children in January 2023. A jury had failed for a third time to reach a unanimous verdict on whether she was criminally responsible for the killings.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.