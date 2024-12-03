America Needs Kash Patel

He’s just the man to clean up the FBI.

Now more than ever, we need Kash Patel to clean out the FBI stables of corruption.

It’s no surprise that President Biden lied to us about pardoning his son Hunter — because Mr. Biden has lied throughout his presidency.

On Covid, inflation, budget deficits, Afghanistan, the border crisis, President Trump’s tax cuts, and the Hunter Biden laptop…

So here he goes again on his way out the door, with a particularly mendacious lie about a breathtakingly large-scoped pardon for son Hunter.

Here’s the key point as I see it.

The incredibly broad scale of his pardon, from 2014 through 2024, is tantamount to an admission of guilt by Hunter Biden and Joe Biden to all of the influence peddling that financed the Biden family crime syndicate.

And the fact that the Biden Justice Department tried its hardest to defend Hunter.

And the fact that the Biden Justice Department tried to put Trump in jail for 750 years, with their weaponized lawfare attack that never had any merit at all.

All of this shows why it is essential to clean up the Justice Department and the FBI.

Now, bring on stage Kash Patel, whom Trump is nominating for FBI Director.

Mr. Patel is Mr. Cleanup.

He is a brilliant guy with vast experience in law, national security, and fighting crime. He will come into the FBI not to take revenge, or wage a new weaponization, but instead to cleanse the agency. To clear out all of the deadwood.

Because, right now, the FBI is caught in the throes of its greatest corruption period since J. Edgar Hoover. And this must stop. It must be ended. And Trump knows this. And Mr. Patel is exactly the guy to do it.

Here’s what Mr. Patel had to say two weeks ago:

“The worst weapon we have in government is a two tier system of justice that’s been weaponized,” he noted. “And I think it’s time that Donald Trump came in there with a sweeping mandate that the American public gave him to return a singular system of constitutional justice. Here’s the thing. There is no revenge list. If Donald Trump is successful, he will make these institutions the FBI, DOJ, D.O.D., etc. successful forever.”

Mr. Patel famously uncovered the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax financed by Secretary Clinton, supported by the FBI, and cooked up by their mouthpiece Christopher Steele.

Mr. Patel has served as senior director for counter terrorism at the National Security Council, deputy director of national intelligence, and chief of staff at the Defense Department. He has tried more than 60 jury trials. He has been both a prosecutor and a public defender. So he knows all about domestic and international crime.

Exactly what the FBI needs.

And Mr. Patel will work closely with the brilliant woman and former Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi, who will become Trump’s attorney general and will work hand in glove with Mr. Patel and other new officials to clean out the dirty stables of justice that has regrettably prevailed in this country for the past four years — if not longer.

America wants — and needs — a fair, neutral, and impartial administration of justice that conforms with the Founding Fathers and the Constitution they wrote.

Mr. Patel and Ms. Bondi — and let’s include John Ratcliffe at the CIA — are going to show that a successful administration of law and security will, to coin a phrase, make America great again.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.