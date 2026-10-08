Every moviegoer knows the feeling. You’re watching a film that’s intriguing and diverting and then something occurs that strikes you as false or absurd, or both. In the new Polish English feature “Winter of the Crow,” that moment occurs a little over thirty minutes into the film, at a pivotal moment for the lead character. Played by the great Lesley Manville, this protagonist is Dr. Joan Andrews, a British psychiatry professor on a speaking tour of Warsaw in the winter of 1981.